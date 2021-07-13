Michael P. Wagner, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Wagner, 59, of New Springfield, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born July 13, 1961 in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul and Irene (Koloff) Wagner.

He graduated from Boardman High School and Mahoning County Career & Technical Center, studying carpentry.

Michael was a member of the local carpenters union for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Millcreek Community United Methodist Church, formerly Lockwood Methodist Church in Boardman.

In his free time, Michael enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and playing his guitar. Michael also had many different attributes from writing a children’s book, to learning every trade in the book. Michael was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and pup Rocky.

Michael is survived by three children, James P. (Kiley Groff) Wagner of New Springfield, Kristin A. (David) Munholand of Poland and Michael J. Wagner of New Springfield; a granddaughter, Mackenzie R. Munholand and a grandson on the way; his brother, Richard Wagner of Youngstown and his former wife, Christine M. Wagner of Poland.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 18, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland.

Condolences may be sent to Michael’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

