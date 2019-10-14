Michael P. Coleman, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael P. Coleman, 50, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from an extended battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Michael was born June 23, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Carol (DeMine) Coleman.

Michael was a 1987 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School, studying electronics.

Michael began working at the age of 16 as a floor guard and DJ at the Boardman Rollercade. He later worked as a cook for various restaurants in the area and most recently as a courier driver for DHL.

Michael was passionate about music; especially from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s and enjoyed attending rock concerts. He had an incredible ability to tear apart electronics, cars and music equipment and put them back together. At the age of 45, he was diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum but remarkably was very self sufficient and had a hard work ethic for his entire life.

In addition to his mother, Carol Coleman of Poland, Michael is survived by his three sisters, Carrie Coleman of Austintown, Christine (Jeff) Coleman Price of Poland and Paula (Dave Jolliff) Coleman of Poland and two nephews, Jeffrey (Arista) Coleman of Struthers and Joshua Jolliff of Poland.

In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shelyne Ungar.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16 at Noon at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

