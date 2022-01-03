YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Brozman, 74, passed away from cancer on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Michael, known by his family and friends as “Muttley,” was born September 3, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Michael and Helen (Tych) Brozman.

He worked for Ka-Ron Waterproofing in Youngstown for over 30 years and was a lifelong area resident.

Michael was a member of the American Legion Post 472, where he served as Chaplain, a member of the Legion Riders, a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association (CMA) and the Sons of Light. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding his motorcycle on the open roads. In his free time, Michael volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Lari A. (Christopher) Slater of Austintown; his former wife, Rose Brozman of Austintown; four stepchildren, Kelly (Jennifer) Wilks, Melissa (Rocco) Melia, Tiffany (Julie) Frank and Jenna Sargent; two grandchildren, Carissa Slater of Austintown and Savanna Slater of Austintown; six stepgrandchildren, Payton, Mason, Gracie, Nonni, Olivia and Gavin; a brother, William (Julie) Brozman of Campbell; two sisters, Kathleen Mulligan of Youngstown and Margie Sinibaldi of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania; four nephews, Patrick (Erin) Mulligan, Christopher Brozman, Mark (Peggy) Gocala and Michael (Chris) Sinibaldi; six nieces, Wandi (Don) Lamping, Heidi (John) Durkin, Beth (Sam) Toppi, Julie Wolfe, Lisa (John) Rotz and Michelle (Rick) Woznicki; his former sister-in-law, Glenda Rice of Youngstown; his former brother-in-law, Frank (Sharon) Germon of Mexico, New York and his service dog, Max.

Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his fiancée, Diane Elizabeth Sargent, who died on December 28, 2015; his brother-in-law, Michael Sinibaldi; his former sister-in-law, Elizabeth A. Brozman; his former brother-in-law, Mike Rice; a nephew, Charles Mulligan and a niece, Allie Mulligan.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a prayer service on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road in Austintown with Fr. Gregory Fedor officiating.

Interment will take place at Brunstetter Cemetery in Austintown.

Condolences may be sent to Michael’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

