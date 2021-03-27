Michael Kostyk, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Kostyk, 60, unexpectedly, but peacefully, snored his way to heaven in the early hours of Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Like a character from a Bob Dylan song, “Mike” was the man with no middle name. He preferred a beaten up book over a brand new laptop and a refurbished record player over an MP3 player. He may not have known how to use an iPhone, but he sure knew how to play an F chord.

Mike was the son of the late Valerian and “Peggy,” born on New Year’s Eve in the same year that The Beatles had their first-ever live performance at the Indra Club.

He grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, playing neighborhood football, graduating from Poland Seminary High School in 1978 and later from Youngstown State University.

After spending over 25 years in managing large retail shopping centers, he retired to his hometown focusing on his passions of writing lyrics and playing his guitars.

The only things Mike loved more than his rocking chair and music, were his two children and one grandchild. He passed on his musical talent to his beloved daughter, Nora Kostyk; he passed on his love of spicy food to his favorite (and only) son, Jason (Lizzie) Kostyk and he passed on his goofiness to his grandson, Wesley Kostyk. He is also survived by his older (and wiser) brother, Mark (Cheryl) Kostyk of Canfield and about a dozen guitars, too many of which can be named here.

There are no calling hours.

Due to COVID-19 and Mike’s request, a private graveside service was held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman with Rev. Larry Bowald officiating.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, William S. Moorhead Federal Building, 1000 Liberty Avenue, #429, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, in memory of Mike Kostyk

Arrangements were handled by Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street in Poland.

