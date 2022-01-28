POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Joseph Roseman, 94, of Poland, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Masternick Memorial Rehabilitation at Windsor Retirement Village in New Middletown.



Mike was born March 4, 1927 in McDonald, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Katherine (Rezek) Roseman.

After graduating McDonald High School, he joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged from Bremerton, Washington Naval Base on May 26, 1946. This, after spending 21 months at Stringer Bay, a U.S. Navy land base during WWII, located in New Guinea. Before returning to the states, Mr. Roseman began working on Subic Bay, a new U.S. Naval Base being constructed at Luzon in the Philippine Islands.



Michael worked seven years for U.S. Steel in McDonald after his military service and then became an apprentice carpenter out of Carpenter Union Local #171, Youngstown. He went on to spend his entire career as a full-time union carpenter through #171, until he retired in March of 1989. He served as the union’s recording secretary for six years in the 1970’s.



Besides working with wood and his many hands on projects at home, Mike donated much of his carpentry and statue restoration talents to Christ Out Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers, where he and his were lifetime devoted members.



Michael was predeceased by his marriage partner of 72 years, Caroline Roseman-just 17 days before his death.

He leaves his sons, Darwin R. Roseman and his wife, Elizabeth and Michael J. Roseman, II and his wife, Denise and a lengthy list of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and four sisters.



There will be no public calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 Fifth St., Struthers, with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment, including military honors, will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial donations may be made to his church.



Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Mr. Roseman’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.



