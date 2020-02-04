Michael John Kelley, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael John Kelley, 55, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, January 30, 2020.

He was born February 20, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio to Richard and Marjorie (Beard) Kelley.

Michael was a 1982 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. After graduation, he received his two undergraduate degrees in accounting and finance at Ohio Northern University, then went on to graduate from The University of Toledo College of Law.

He was an exceptional attorney and practiced law from the age of 25. Michael loved helping people and did a lot of pro bono work for family and friends.

Michael had an affinity for the elderly. He lovingly took care of his Grandma Beard until she passed away at the age of 96. His last few years Michael volunteered at a local nursing home. He had a heart of gold.

In addition, he had been a member and past president of the Poland Rotary Club, where he lead events like the Chili Open Golf Classic and the Chili Open Sports Auction to raise money for charity.

Before moving south, he was a parishioner of St. Columba Cathedral where he was also a lector.

Michael was born and raised in Poland, Ohio and lived there until 2004 when he, his wife and two children moved to Apex, North Carolina.

Michael was a loyal Pittsburgh Steelers fan and went to many games in Pittsburgh with his family, waving his Terrible Towel. He never missed a game whether at the stadium or watching on TV. He loved nature and enjoyed frequent walks, bird watching and the many sunny days in North Carolina. He also loved the ocean and enjoyed yearly family vacations at the Outer Banks. Most of all he loved being a father to his two beautiful children, Anne and David.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle and Godfather, David (Delores) Kelley.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Anne M. Kelley; his son, David M. Kelley; wife of 13 years, Alicia Kelley; sisters, Barb (Bob) Dwyer and Donna (Bill) Fahey; brothers, Greg (Pattie) Kelley and Tom Kelley; his uncle, Bernie (Shirley) Kelley and ten beloved nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for friends and family will be held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, on Thursday, February 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. immediately followed by a eulogy to celebrates Michael’s life.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 7 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Msgr. William Connell officiating.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to Michael John Kelley’s family, please visit our floral section.

