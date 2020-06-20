Michael Jepsen, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Jepsen, 61, died Friday morning, June 19, 2020 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family.

Michael, affectionately known by many as “Boona” was born January 5, 1959 in Newton-Wellesley, Massachusetts, a son of Philip and Arlene (Curtin) Jepsen.

Raised in Massachusetts, Mike was a 1977 graduate of Bedford High School.

After graduation, he relocated to New Hampshire and began his career in electrical work, working for MTS Trade Shows.

While at a trade show in Florida, he met his future wife, the former Jammie L. Wells and they were married on March 20, 1987.

They lived in New Hampshire until 1994 and then moved to the Youngstown area.

He began working as a Teledata Technician for Geller Electric, which later became Zenith Systems. He worked for the company for 20 years until his health began failing 6 years ago. Mike was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 64.

Mike had a very eclectic taste in music and enjoyed collecting and listening to records from different genres.

He also enjoyed cheering on all of the Boston sports teams and dabbled in woodwork, carving personalized walking sticks for family.

A true lover of nature, Mike enjoyed walking in the Poland Woods, going to the ocean and looking at the sky, watching many sunrises, sunsets and storms.

Above all, Mike was devoted to the Lord and his family. He will always be remembered and admired for his generosity, selflessness, hard work ethic and his unique sense of humor.

In addition to his mother, Arlene Jepsen Spooner of Falmouth, Massachusetts, Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Jammie; two daughters, Jacqueline and Emily Jepsen, both of Poland; two brothers, Stephen (Pamela) Jepsen of Bedford, Massachusetts and Philip (Wendy Lovely) Jepsen of Houston, Texas; four sisters, Susan (Joe) LaDow of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Jackie Jepsen of East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Maura (Guy) Jepsen-Rufo of Hyannis Port, Massachusetts and April (Mark) Robinson of Cotuit, Massachusetts; four step siblings, Marlene, Suzanne, Harry and Beth; a host of special nieces and nephews, Joey, Kelly, Ana Joy, Michael, Molly, Emma, Stephen, Gray, Johnny, Hannah, Ciara, Chanel, Dakota, Taylor, Miranda, Victoria and Dallas, Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Duane and Alberta Wells of Clearwater, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Philip; stepfather, Harry; stepsister, Evelyn.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 26, at 6:00 p.m. at the Struthers Parkside Church, where family and friends will be received from 4:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that if you are not staying for the service that visitors do not linger after seeing the Jepsen family.

Mike requested that memorial tributes be made to a special needs organization. At this time, contributions can be made to his family until they choose a special needs organization.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.