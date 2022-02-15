BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael John Lesniak of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the age of 53.

Michael was born on November 7, 1968 to John and Marie (Cerosky) Lesniak in Youngstown, Ohio, the oldest of five siblings.

Raised in Youngstown, you could find him on the local paper route delivering newspapers with his brothers and sister.

A fellow Spartan, he was a 1987 Boardman High School graduate.

Michael met the love of his life while he was in high school after his now mother-in-law, Diane, feigned an illness to pair them up on the acclaimed Log Jammer and the rest was history. They raised two daughters and made family time a priority. There was always time for family dinners, movie nights and game nights.

He was a hard-working laborer for both Store Systems and Services and Modern Builders Supply / Polaris for the past 30 years. He always made sure to take time off for much needed R&R.

Despite being raised by a Browns fan, Michael was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Sundays were dedicated to football and you would always find him with a beer in hand cheering on the Black and Gold. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was quick to call his daughters during hockey and football games to be able to “watch the game” together. Apart from sports, he loved live entertainment. Nearly every weekend, you could find him at a local establishment enjoying live music. He enjoyed classic rock, hair bands, R&B, disco, funk and Motown, sprinkled in with some new age favorites. His favorite band was KISS who was introduced to him at a young age by his cousin. He also enjoyed woodworking, remodeling, playing cornhole and badminton, watching Triple D, firing up the grill and eating spicy foods (even trying the One Chip Challenge) but don’t let his love for the heat fool you, he loved his candy and his daughter’s homemade chocolate chip cookies. He was a thrill-seeker and pyromaniac. He made sure to live life by his own rules but most of all, he was a loving husband, father, brother and friend.

Michael leaves behind his beloved wife, Dana (Jensen) Lesniak of 29 years and two loving daughters, Victoria and Lindsey and his siblings, Steven (Jennifer) of Dayton, Michele (Garett) of Virginia, Carl (Teri) of Hudson and John of Youngstown. He was an adored uncle of eight nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Marie.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, February 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman followed by a brief memorial service.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

