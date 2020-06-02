Michael J. DeArcangelis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. DeArcangelis, 60, died Monday evening, May 31, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Michael was born August 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Joseph and Betty (Bindas) DeArcangelis.

A lifelong area resident, Michael attended grade school at St. Anthony Catholic School and graduated from Chaney High School in 1977.

In 1980, Michael opened Michael’s Florist on South Avenue in Boardman, operating the business for over 20 years. For the last 15 years, he worked as a shift supervisor for Rite Aid in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and most recently at the Belmont Avenue location.

Throughout the years, Michael enjoyed traveling the country with family and fishing the small lakes in Canada alongside his brother. He loved holidays and decorating for the seasons, especially going all out for Christmas. Generous and always helping others, Michael had a very easy going personality and was just an all around likeable guy.

Michael is survived by his mother, Betty of Poland; his brother, Joseph DeArcangelis of Youngstown; his Godchildren, James Naples III and Gabriella Christy-Palumbo; longtime friend, Karen Vitullo of Las Vegas; uncle, Fernando Riccioni and many special cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Joseph.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. With that said, public visitation will be Friday, June 5 from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the DeArcangelis family.

A private family service will be held following the calling hours at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, June 5.

