Michael J. Bauman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J. Bauman, 70, died Saturday morning, July 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, with his family at his side.

Michael, affectionately known by many as “Mikey B,” was born March 26, 1951 in Youngstown, the only child of the late Michael and Mary Stevens Bauman.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, he was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduation, Mike began working in the steel mills until being drafted in the United States Army in May of 1971. He served during the Vietnam War as a Military Policeman until being honorably discharged in July of 1972 with the rank of Private First Class.

Returning to the area after his military service, Mike began working in the steel mills again until 1982. He then continued his career as a truck driver for the Italian Baking Company, which later became DeNiro Cheese, retiring in 2013 after 25 years of service. A people person and quite sociable, Mike made the perfect bartender, working part-time for Tangier and the Georgetown for many years.

In his free time, Mike enjoyed spending time with friends while bowling in the Hollywood Tavern Bowling League, shooting pool and as part of Tangier’s Bocce and Dart Leagues. Mike especially loved the company of his family. Together, they created many lasting memories around the dining room table playing Cards Against Humanity on the weekends, camping trips at Berlin Lake and backyard bonfires and get-togethers with friends. Some of Mike’s other favorite hobbies included playing classic video games, cheering on the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes and treasure hunting for the most unique and outrageous Christmas ornaments to decorate his very own tree each year. Fun-loving and an all-around likable guy, Mike will be fondly remembered for his ability to make everyone smile with his jokes and most random off-the-wall sayings.

He leaves his wife, the former Roberta “Robin” Frederick, whom he married September 19, 1981 and his daughter, Sarah Bauman of Youngstown.

There will be no calling hours or services held at this time but a Celebration of Life will take place later this summer.

