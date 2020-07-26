Michael E. Hiet, Jr., Monaca, PA

MONACA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael E Hiet, Jr. of Monaca, Pennsylvania, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away and went to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020 after a brief illness at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, surrounded by his family.

Michael, known to family and friends as “Mike”, was born on October 5, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio to his parents, Kathy (Daniel) Whalen of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Michael (Roxenna) Hiet, Sr. of Canfield, Ohio.

He graduated in 1998 from Springfield High School and then in 2002 from Youngstown State University with a degree in Computer Information Systems. Mike used his knowledge from his degree to work as a self employed computer programmer and web designer.

Mike had a love for sports, not limited to the basketball and baseball he played while in high school, but also fishing, flying drones, billiards and archery, where he competed in many state tournaments.

Mike is survived by, in addition to his parents and stepparents, his twin daughter and son, Eva and Jacob, whom he adored so much. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Sarah Baker of Monaca, Pennsylvania; stepbrother, Lee Endres of Lisbon, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Sandra Curl of Mansfield, Texas; five aunts, Donna (Gene), Sue (Greg), Barbara, Mary and Patty and many cousins, including Jonathan Butterly and several close friends that were like family to him.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Barbara Guilkey and Clark Hiet.

There will be a celebration of Mike’s life led by his Pastor, John Westurn of Pathway Church, with family and friends at a later date.

There will be no calling hours.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that any donations and tributes be made in the form of contributions to the Adult & Teen Challenge Ohio Valley, 1319 Florencedale Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, in Michael’s honor.

Michael, you are and will forever be dearly loved and missed by so many people, your laughter and spirit will never be forgotten.

