Michael D. Richards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael D. Richards, 78 of Youngstown, passed away the evening of Saturday, July 18, 2020 at St Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown.



He was born June 24, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of Steven M. and Anne (O’ Melon) Richards.



Mike attended Bennet Grade School and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1960.

After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force with a four-year tour in Germany as an Air Force Security Force Airman.

He was employed as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department from 1964 thru 1997. He worked with the patrol division, information desk, radio dispatch, vice and narcotics squad, detective division, traffic division and internal affairs. Upon retirement he worked as an investigator for the Mahoning County Probate Court.



He was the former President of the Youngstown Area Crime Clinic, the former Treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #28 A and a former trustee of the Eastern Ohio Conservation Club.

He enjoyed a weekly breakfast with fellow retired YPD Officers, a weekly dinner with his “Romeo” friends and over many years played many hands of poker and cribbage with family and friends.



Besides his wife, of 55 years, the former Mary Ann Baker, whom he married on April 24, 1965, he leaves his children, Michael R. Richards, Thomas J. Richards, Terri Ann Richards Naughton; a son-in-law, James Naughton and Mary Ann Richards. Mike and Mary Ann have six grandchildren, Thomas, Katelyn, Joshua, Rachel, Jimmy and Andrew.



Besides his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Richard S. Richards, as well as Dr. Richard’s son, Stephen Richards.



Mike had a lifelong passion for the outdoors and constantly shared his expertise and enthusiasm of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, taking care of his roses and flowers and coin collecting with his many friends and family members.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday July 23, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, 430 Williamson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.



Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

