POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Anthony Bagnoli, 89, passed away peacefully at his daughter Kathy’s home in Wexford, Pennsylvania, with his family at his side, Monday morning, November 28, 2022.

Michael was born February 10, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the fourth of six sons but the second born in the United States to Peter and Mary Mascioli Bagnoli, who emigrated to the area from Campobasso, Italy.

Raised in Youngstown, Mike was a graduate of The Rayen School, Class of 1952.

He went on to work as an assembler at General Fireproofing until enlisting in the United States Army on May 12, 1953. He served during the Korean War Conflict as a railroad car repairman and was honorably discharged on April 28, 1955 with the rank of Corporal.

Mike returned to the Youngstown area where he worked at his brother Albert’s excavating company. In 1958, he attended New Castle School of Trades and focused on floor layering, wall covering, wall tile and counter tops. He became certified in 1960 and began his floor mechanic/carpentry work at Briggs and Jones. He later worked for Ryan Carpet and at the same time worked independently after hours and on weekends. Throughout his life, Mike continuously worked at improving his skills by observing and striving to implement the latest trends in tile and carpentry. He was an artist in his own right, by his creativity in designing floor and home plans and was a perfectionist with his work. His greatest pleasure in implementing his workmanship was improving the quality and comforts of life at the homes of his family and friends. Mike’s work spanned well over 50 years of service.

A favorite pastime of Mike’s was dancing and one evening at Danceland, he met the love of his life and forever dancing partner, Dorothy “Dot” Kirtos. They were married on June 29, 1957 and made their home in Struthers where they raised their three daughters, Kathy, Linda and Rita.

A devoted husband and father, Mike worked hard to give them all the comforts of a lovely home. He personally installed a swimming pool with homemade shuffle board, built a pole barn garage for year-round majorette and cheerleading practice, as well as a workshop for himself and re-finished the basement for hosting parties, dancing and sleepovers. Everyone was welcome in their home and at their dinner table.

Together, Mike and Dorothy supported their daughters’ interests 100%. They never missed a dance recital or majorette competition. Friday night football at Struthers with their daughters as majorette and cheerleaders was a favorite. Mike, along with Dorothy, was always in the stands rooting on the Wildcats and they would always follow-up the evening watching the football highlights and scores on TV. As his family grew older, his support never waned. He and Dorothy road tripped to colleges for parent night and special events and later, he adoringly welcomed four grandchildren into his life. He was their biggest fan, attended all their extra-curricular activities, and celebrated their life accomplishments. To his grandchildren, he was patient, kind, loving and was their “Mighty Mike.”

A member of several couples clubs, Mike especially loved socializing, whether it was a reunion of family or friends, an evening out for dinner and dancing, or hosting a house full of teenagers. Mike loved nothing more than sharing a delicious dinner, accompanied with a good Black Velvet and Pepsi or a bottle of red wine.

Mike was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church where he served as an usher and volunteered for the church fundraisers. He was also a member of the Ohio Carpenter’s Union.



After 62 years of a wonderful marriage, Mike’s Dot passed away on September 2, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his three daughters, Kathleen M. Deal of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Linda A. (Kirk) Anderson of Englewood, Colorado and Rita M. Bagnoli of Boardman, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kara M. (Brett) McKendry of Mars, Pennsylvania, Tyler J. Deal of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Weston M. Rajkovich of Niles, Ohio and Caprie M. (fiancé, Steven A. Gatte) Klacik of Westlake, Ohio; brother, Alex Bagnoli of Boardman and sister-in-law, Ann Bagnoli of Poland. Within the last year, Mike was blessed to have a great-grandson, Owen W. McKendry, who held a special place in his heart and brought him much joy in his last months.

In addition to his parents and wife, Mike was preceded in death by infant brothers, Carmen and Dominic Bagnoli; brothers, Albert J. and Frank A. Bagnoli and a sister-in-law, Mary A. Bagnoli.

Mike’s family will receive friends, Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers. A Memorial Mass will follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Interment will be at the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

