HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. McKinstry, 71, formerly of Struthers, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Michael was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of David and Mary Etta (Horkey) McKinstry.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Mike attended East High School.

He worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube until enlisting in the United States Army in 1970. In 1971, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Private Second Class. Upon his return to the area, Mike worked as a truck driver for several area companies before accepting a tow truck driver position with Utsinger’s Towing. He retired from the company after 30 years of dedicated service. A bit of a workaholic, Mike truly loved his job as a tow truck driver and was always there when someone needed his help.

He had great sense of humor and always had a story for every occasion. In his free time, he loved going to the casinos and watching movies. Mike will be lovingly remembered for his generosity, kindness, loving nature and willingness to always help others.

Mike leaves to carry on his memory, his loving partner of 22 years, Terry Kaelber of Hubbard; daughter, Carrie Such of Lowellville; stepdaughters, Donna Ervin of Girard and Jennifer (John Hane) Kaelber of Brookfield; grandchildren, Sheyla Such and Edward Such IV; stepgrandchildren, Daniel Adams, Julia Adams and Jacob Hane; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Kynslee, Aunikka, Shawn and Ryker and brothers, Robert McKinstry of Youngstown and John McKinstry of Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Star; brothers, Ray and David McKinstry and an infant sister.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 1 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, where a funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

Private interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

