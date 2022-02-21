STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael A. Freeze, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 14, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Michael, known by his family and friends as “Mike,” was born July 24, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Robert Freeze and Jean (McCrea) Freeze.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 1989 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mike was a member of Lakeside Campgrounds at Berlin Lake and a former member of Youngstown Dart Association (YDA). In his free time, Mike loved to play billiards, go camping with family and friends, watch NASCAR racing and listen to music.

Mike is survived by his mother, Jean M. Freeze of Struthers; his father, Robert P. (Cindy) Freeze of Boardman; grandfather, Robert Freeze of Boardman; a sister, Sharon L. Baker of Boardman; two stepsisters, Gloria L. Short of Boardman and Michele L. (John) Phillips of New Middletown; two nieces, Colleen A. Baker of Boardman and Catherine “Caty” Baker of Canfield; a nephew, Jimmy R. Baker of Boardman; two stepnephews, Cameron Short of Boardman and Braden Phillips of New Middletown; a stepniece, Brianna Phillips of New Middletown and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Patricia Freeze and Thomas and Agnes McCrea; his brother, Robert C. Freeze and his brother-in-law, James M. Baker.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Michael Kocjancic officiating.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.