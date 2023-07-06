YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Merton John Bartelmay Sr., 97, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Crossville, Tennessee.

Born February 10, 1926, he was the sixth of eight children of LeRoy and Margaret LaSalle Bartelmay of Youngstown.

“Mert” was a child of the Great Depression and the Second World War. He joined the Navy when he turned 18, serving aboard the USS Williams. As a reservist, he served again during the Korean War, assigned to the USS Silverstein.

He received his undergraduate degree in accounting from Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University).

He worked for the accounting firm, Clark and Collins, before moving to Benada Aluminum, and later to Easco Aluminum. He retired as CEO and president of Easco.

Mert loved his hometown of Youngstown, he loved his country and was proud of his service to the nation. He took pride in his work in the business community. Most of all, though, Mert loved his family and friends.

He married the girl next door, Edith “Kitty” Snyder Bartelmay, and together they raised three sons in the Youngstown area.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty; his son, Merton John Jr.; and by his siblings, Margaret, LeRoy, Gladys, Edythe, Norm, Alma and Herb.

He is survived by his son, Randy and his wife, Tina Waldrop Bartelmay; his son, Brad and his wife, Sherri Swanson Bartelmay; and his former daughter-in-law, Theresa (Allan) Bartelmay. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jessica, Dannielle, Scott, M.J., Benjamin, Charley and his wife, Rachel (Odell), Thomas and Samuel; and one great-granddaughter, Emma. Finally, he is survived by friends; a sister-in-law, Mary; and a host of nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and grand-nieces, etc. and their families, who remember him fondly as Uncle Mert.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market St., Boardman, where family and friends will be received one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Mert’s honor to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.