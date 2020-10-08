Melvin W. (Corky) Eckert, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melvin W. (Corky) Eckert, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Poland.

He was born October 7, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Rudolph and Margaret (McKibbin) Eckert and had been a lifelong area resident.

He attended South High School and was an Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was the president and owner of Eckert’s Interiors.

Melvin enjoyed the game of golf and frequently played with friends and family. Melvin’s favorite activity was taking his family to Walt Disney World. He loved early morning walks on the Boardwalk, dinner at the California Grill and riding splash mountain with his grandkids.

His wife, the former Margaret Wright, whom he married September 12, 1952, passed away April 2, 2014.

He leaves his daughter, Michele (Jim) Dunn of Youngstown; his daughter-in-Law, Susan Eckert of Canfield and two grandchildren, Zachary and Kelsey Eckert.

Besides his parents and his wife; he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Eckert; a granddaughter, Rachael Eckert; five brothers, William, Samuel, Wilford, Raymond and Louis Eckert and two sisters, Mary Louise Eckert and Peggy Jane George.

Private funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Becker Funeral Homes with Pastor Brian Carpenter officiating.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley or Tabernacle Evangelical church of Austintown.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Melvin W. (Corky) Eckert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: