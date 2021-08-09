Melody Lorraine Walp, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melody Lorraine Walp, 74, formerly of Austintown, died Sunday morning, August 8, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Melody was born February 26, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of Arthur and Gladys Payne Aaron.

Living the majority of her life in the Mahoning Valley, Melody was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

After graduation, she worked as a bookkeeper at her family’s former business, the Poland Sohio Service Station and later as a waitress for several area restaurants.

Her favorite role and one of her biggest joys in life was being “Grandma” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For 19 years, Melody lived in the Joseph Knight Tower Apartments in Austintown, where she enjoyed gathering with family, friends and neighbors to play cards, bingo and fiercely cheering on her Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of her favorite things included collecting angels, butterflies and praying hands, the color purple and soaking in the sunshine during summer, her favorite season.

Melody will always be remembered for her loving and caring nature, being genuine, selfless and understanding and her striking blue eyes.

In addition to her father, Arthur, of Poland, Melody is survived by her four children, James Vaughn of Niles, Robert Walp of Liberty, Lori Spayde of Struthers, and Aaron (Nicholas) Lee of Niles; siblings, Arthur (Patricia) Aaron of Greenwood Village, Colorado, Terri Aaron of Poland, and Matthew Aaron of Arlington, Texas; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Melody was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Lorraine Aaron and brothers, Lawrence and Richard Aaron.

A celebration of life and remembrance service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland. Interment will follow at the Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

