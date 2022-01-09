YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa L. LaCivita, 43, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Danridge’s Burgundi Manor in Youngstown.

Melissa was born November 13, 1978 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Diane (Durbin) LaCivita.

As a young child, Melissa’s family moved to Alabama for her father’s work. They resided there for many years until her father was injured in a work accident. In the 90s, they returned to the Youngstown area and Melissa devoted her time and love as her father’s caregiver.

Melissa loved people and all animals, especially the companionship from her dogs through the years. She also enjoyed cooking, often making southern recipes she learned while living in Alabama.

Melissa is survived by her uncles, Jeffrey Durbin and Albert Durbin, both of Lowellville; aunts, Brenda (Ronald) Nichols and Kathy (Mike) Woodbury, all of Alabama and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, John LaCivita and mother, Diane Wix.

There will be no public calling hours or services. Interment will be in the Lowellville Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

