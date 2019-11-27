Melanie Meri Berry, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melanie Meri Berry, 53, died Monday morning, November 25, at her home.

Melanie was born May 12, 1966 in Youngstown, the only daughter of Charles and Beverly Martin.

A 1984 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, Melanie worked locally while starting a family. While her two children were young she devoted herself to all of their activities, even serving as a Girl Scout Troop Leader. She thoroughly enjoyed the time spent with her own children, as well as, all the children she would come to know as fellow scouts, classmates, teammates, neighbors and friends.

With an appreciation for higher education and the opportunities it would afford her, Melanie elected to pursue a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University. Graduating in 2003, Melanie spent the rest of her life working as a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Melanie loved cats and her residence was never a home unless she had a feline brigade to care for. She also loved the color pink, Cinderella, decorating for holidays, shopping at garage sales and traveling around the country; especially to visit family members in Arizona, California and Washington. Inspired by her own parents, Melanie completed her goal of stepping foot in all 50 United States when she traveled to Hawaii in 2016.

In December of 2016, Melanie readopted the childhood nickname bestowed upon her by her father and became “Nini” to her first grandchild. The last three years of her life were spent doting on her “baby sister girlfriend” and she was in her glory.

Melanie had a strong devotion to her friends and family. She had an immense capacity to care about those around her, lend an ear if needed, and speak up about what she thought was right. Her presence will be greatly missed by many.

She leaves her husband, Richard Berry of Austintown; her daughter, Stefanie (Nathan) Hudzik and her two sons, Zackary Sutton and Chad Berry, all of Austintown; one granddaughter, Adelina Hudzik of Austintown; two brothers, Bradley Martin of Center Township, Pennsylvania and Ronald Martin of Austintown; as well as, five cats and three grandpets.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Martin.

Family and friends will be received 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman with a Celebration of Life Gathering following calling hours at the Becker Family Center in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Melanie.

