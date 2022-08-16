BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan M. Ciccone, 47, of Boardman, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home.

She was born May 19, 1975, in Warren, a daughter of Loren and Catherine Phillips.

Megan loved her family dearly and enjoyed helping and doing for others. She loved her dog, Harley Lynn.

Besides her mother of Niles, she leaves her son, Dalton Ciccone of Youngstown; her brother, Loren (Tiffany) Phillips, Jr. of Niles; her companion, Don Ciccone of Poland and of course her dog, Harley Lynn.

She was preceded in death by her father, “Part-time”; her sister, Annette Phillips and her nephew, Leo Avery.

A celebration of Megan’s life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.