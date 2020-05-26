Maureen Anne Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maureen Anne Williams, 72, passed away Thursday evening, May 21, 2020 at the Inn at Walker Mill after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.



Maureen was born May 29, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert and Elizabeth Milby Ormsby.



Raised in Youngstown, Maureen was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1965. In 1986, Maureen received her Associate Degree in Business from the University of Cincinnati and worked in sales.

She was a woman of faith and a member of the Poland Presbyterian Church.



Throughout her life, Maureen’s passion was being a mom to her daughters. In later years, she enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Maureen was a talented seamstress and made her children’s clothes. She was also skilled in beading and made jewelry. She was a strong woman who modeled hard work and resilience. A dog lover, Maureen especially loved Labrador Retrievers and even in the nursing home took comfort in an oversized golden plush pup affectionately referred to as “Oggie Doggie.” Maureen will be remembered for her loving and fun nature with an infectious laugh and gorgeous smile. She made even the smallest moments special to those around her. She had a love for the mountains, Cincinnati, strawberry picking (and jam), a Wendy’s Frosty, yellow flowers and soaking in the sun.



Maureen leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Paul, whom she married January 21, 1973; one daughter, Ashley (Todd) Cade of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister, Diane Zupko of North Lima, Ohio; four grandchildren, Dan (Allison) Bradford of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Lucy, Emily and Will Cade, all of St. Louis, Missouri and two great-grandchildren, Paisley and Peyton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Anne Williams and her brother, Donald Ormsby.



A memorial service celebrating Maureen’s life is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2020 with times and venue to be announced at a later date.



Maureen’s family is extremely grateful for those who touched her life in the past year and for their friendship and care that Maureen received at The Inn at Walker Mill and Ohio Living.

Contributions may be made to the Ohio Living Foundation, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229.



Arrangements are being handled by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, Poland Chapel. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maureen Anne (Ormsby) Williams, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.