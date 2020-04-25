Matthew Thomas Spaite, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Thomas Spaite, 34, of Boardman, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Matthew was born November 15, 1985 in Youngstown, a son of James and Arjean Spaite.

He graduated from Boardman High School in 2004.

Matthew is survived by his parents of Boardman and two brohers, Daniel and Adam Spaite.

At this time, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

