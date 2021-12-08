YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Matthew Stosic, 59, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Monday morning, December 6, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 9, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Matthew and Dorothy (Stanek) Stosic and had been a lifelong area resident.

Matt was a 1981 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He had worked at Hynes Steel in Youngstown for many years.

He enjoyed fishing.

Besides his wife, the former Elizabeth Sullivan, whom he married August 1, 1998, he leaves a sister, Lorraine Lesnansky of Youngstown; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (A.J.) Greenwalt of Struthers; a grandson, Alex Greenwalt; a niece, Jennifer Alababseh and a nephew, Kurt Lesnansky.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

