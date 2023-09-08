BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marylee Perkins, age 88, was called home to God on September 7, 2023, after a short illness. Marylee was a life-long resident of Boardman, Ohio.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, John R. Perkins, Jr. (Catherine) of New Albany, Ohio; her grandsons, Jonathan and David Perkins, both of Columbus Ohio; her sister, Marjorie DeHoff (Robert) of Gainesville, Florida and her wonderful long-term caregiver and sister-in-law, Wanda Davis, as well as her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Perkins, Sr.; her daughter, Nancy Perkins and her brothers, Robert Davis of Boardman and Al Davis of Diamond City, Arkansas.

Donations can be made in Marylee’s memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, 30 W. Front Street, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Services will be private and held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home.

