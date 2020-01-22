Maryann Patricia Maker, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann Patricia Maker, 80 of Lowellville, died Wednesday morning, January 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born May 5, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Ann Yurchak Kopey and had been a lifelong area resident.

Maryann was a homemaker and had been a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell where she had belonged to the Infant Jesus Guild. She had also been a member of the Christian Women’s Group and Christian Sister’s.

Besides her husband, Nick Maker, whom she married October 25, 1958, She leaves her four sons, Nick (Carla) Maker, Donald Maker, Ronald (Deanna) Maker and Thomas Maker; her sister, Margie (Jerry) Felton; her grandchildren, D.J. Maker, Jamie Rouzzo, Savanna (Steve) Waskins, Nick (Candice) Maker, Matt Maker, Brittaney Maker, Ryan Maker and Christian Maker and two great-grandchildren, Payton Razo and Lane Maker.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 463 Robinson Road, Campbell, OH 44405.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

