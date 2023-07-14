YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maryann E. Beal, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023, at her home.

Maryann was born January 4, 1953 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Haggerty.

She attended Austintown Fitch High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Maryann was a devoted homemaker. She liked listening to Rick Springfield music and enjoyed watching soap operas.

Maryann is survived her son, Jason L. Beal of Franklin, Pennsylvania, whom she called “J.D.;” and her former husband, Keith and his wife, Kathy, of Franklin, Pennsylvania.

Beside her parents, Walter and Dorothy, Maryann was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Haggerty.

Family and friends may call on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. There will be a funeral service to follow celebrating Maryann’s life at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Bruce Beal officiating.

Interment will take place at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin, Pennsylvania.

