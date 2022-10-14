STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Rohovsky, 98, passed away at her residence with her sons at her side, Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022.

Mrs. Rohovsky was born December 8, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and Stephanie Colucci Tarantino.

A 1942 graduate of Scienceville High School, Mary went on to work at Truscon Steel during World War II. She later was employed at General Electric, where she worked for 15 years.

On July 19, 1955, Mary married her husband, John Rohovsky and they made their home in Struthers.

She cherished her role as a wife and later as a mother of twin boys. She was a dedicated and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother and will be remembered for her loving and caring ways and unselfishly putting the needs of others before her own.

Her husband, John, passed away on February 2, 1996.

Mary leaves her twin sons, James Rohovsky of Canfield, John M. Rohovsky of Struthers and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, John, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Tarantino; sisters, Angeline Tarantino, Helen White, Rose Tarantino and Connie Shaffer; stepsister, Fannie Kalcic and stepbrother, Charles Parno.

Friends will be received Monday, October 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A committal service will follow Tuesday, at 10:00 a.m., at the Poland Riverside Chapel, with Chaplain Joanne Dota, officiating.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.