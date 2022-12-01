POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Virginia Marucci Kundus, 92, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her son’s home, Saturday afternoon, November 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Virginia was born May 14, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Mary Virginia Gaffney McIntee.

Raised in Struthers, Mary Virginia was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1949.

A dedicated homemaker and single mother, Mary Virginia raised her three children, Jim, Tim (Scott) and Susan Marucci, while working at the Dollar Bank, downtown Youngstown, the clerical department of Truscon Steel and lastly, her father’s company, McIntee Motors, where she worked in the parts department.

An avid bridge player, Mary Virginia reached the level of Life Master. She was a member of the South Side Bridge Club and for many years taught bridge for numerous cruise lines. In addition to bridge, Mary Virginia loved playing card games and board games with her family and friends. Mary Virginia enjoyed spending many years wintering at her home in Bonita Springs, Florida, as well as traveling by cruise ships, trains and automobiles. Always an adventurer, when traveling home from Florida, it was not unusual for her to get safely lost and call home for directions. In later years, Mary Virginia enjoyed spending her time watching cooking shows, Turner Classic Movies and talking for hours on the phone.

Mary Virginia took great pride in her appearance and with a flair for fashion was always well appointed. When walking into a room, she took great pleasure in turning heads. Her personality was as colorful as her wardrobe, she was full of life, outgoing, friendly and had a sparkle in her eye which matched her quick wit and sense of humor. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Her husband, Joe Kundus, whom she married in 1990, passed away June 18, 2004.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her two sons and their wives, James and Rebecca Marucci of Hubbard and Scott and Kathleen “Kate” Marucci of Poland; five grandchildren, Dana Marucci, Taylor (Jared) Pikor, Tatum (Ronnie) Martino, Katie (Stuart) Duchek and Scott Marucci, Jr; five great-grandchildren, Penelope Pikor, Matthew Martino, Sullivan Duchek, Scott Marucci III and Zoey Marucci and her sister-in-law, Joan McIntee of Struthers.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Marucci; grandson, James Marucci; brother, Thomas P. McIntee, Jr. and a nephew, Thomas P. McIntee III.

Mary Virginia’s family will receive friends Monday, December 5, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

A prayer service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, December 6, at 10:15 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Phillip Rogers officiating.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, Oh 44514.

