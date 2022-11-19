POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side.

Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine (Tabak) Urdea.

She was a 1974 graduate of Poland High School.

She graduated with honors from Youngstown State University, where she was the recipient of the university’s student teacher of the year award. She was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She went on to receive her Master’s degree in guidance counseling at Westminster College.

Mary Lynn worked at the Wittenauer Pharmacy in Poland while attending Youngstown State and for Trumbull Supply Industry. Mary Lynn then found her passion for the next 31 years as a teacher at Springfield Local High School. She was the most compassionate and caring teacher and loved and adored each and every one of her students. She became known as “Mom” to her students and made a positive impact on them all.

Mary Lynn loved to read and travel. She enjoyed vacationing on the beaches of Hawaii and the Caribbean and visiting the casinos. She was also a fan of the Cleveland Guardians, the Browns and the Ohio State football team. Truly, her greatest joy was her Irish Setters. She spent countless hours playing with them and giving them her unconditional love. Now she has entered Heaven with all of her fur babies.

Besides her husband of 41 years, David Smercansky, she leaves her mother-in-law, Bertha Smercansky; her sister, Gail (John) Walsh; a niece, Kenzie Sybert; six nephews, Christopher, Jeff and Ryan Walsh, Brandon Smercansky and Austen and Oliver Sybert; a brother-in-law, Gary (Lynne) Smercansky and a sister-in-law, Deborah (Darryl) Smercansky Sybert.

Mary Lynn was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland where a memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Friends of Fido, PO Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

