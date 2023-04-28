BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise (Berendt) Salata, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Louise was born January 2, 1925, to Michael and Rosina Hesch Berendt.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1942, where she played viola in the school orchestra. Louise also played the snare drum in the marching band just so she could attend all the high school football games.

She enrolled in Youngstown College and soon received a call to work in a civil service position as a stenographer at Niles Steel Products, a division of Republic Steel.

Louise met her husband, John, at a friend’s wedding and they were married on July 3, 1948. Together, they started Youngstown Modern Tile Company, using John’s skills as a tile and carpet setter and her skills as an office manager. John died in 1970 at the age of 48.

Her strong Christian faith sustained Louise all her life and she greatly enjoyed being a member of the family of Cornerstone Church, where she was well-loved.

Louise was pre-deceased by her parents; husband and sister, Rose.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, a son, James Salata of Boardman; two daughters, Nancy Salata of Boardman and Judy (Frankie) Daniell of Savannah, Georgia; in addition, Louise leaves behind a beloved granddaughter, Jennifer Daniell, also of Savannah; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was especially close to Jean Showalter and JoAnn Byers.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Matthews Road in Boardman with Pastor Mark Bell officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Louise’s memory to Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Mathews Road, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

