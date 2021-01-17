Mary Louise Robinson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lou was born October 24, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of D. Earl Percival, Sr. and Hannah C. Platts Percival. She was affectionally known as Mary Lou.

She was a 1943 proud graduate of the Rayen School. She received her Registered Nursing degree from The Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing in 1946.

After receiving her RN, she worked at South Side Hospital as a staff nurse, Mazda Lamp as an industrial nurse and North Side Hospital, retiring as a head nurse. She also served on the U.S. Army Cadet Corp. for three years. She was a member of the Youngstown Hospital Nurses Alumni Association.

Mary Lou was married to Attorney Henry C. Robinson on May 28, 1949 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. They were married for 62 years until Henry’s death in 2011.



She was a life member of St. John’s Episcopal Church where she served on the vestry and served for many years as the Directress of the St. Faith’s Altar Guild. While a member of St. John’s, she received the distinguished Vestry Cross and the Boar’s Head Award.

Mary Lou was an outstanding golfer and bowler. She was a charter member of the Mill Creek Ladies Golf League and belonged to the Trevlac Golf League and several bowling leagues. Her other memberships included the Colony Club Dance Club, the Boardman Tennis and Swim Club, The Youngstown Club, Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, Kiwanis Queens of the Downtown Kiwanis, and several bridge clubs. Henry and Mary Lou drove their 1931 Model “A” Ford as a member of the Mahoning County Olde Car Club.

Mary Lou and Henry began snow skiing in the early 1950’s when skiing was a risky sport. Many weekends, during the winters, were spent skiing with friends and family in western New York.

Mary Lou and Henry traveled through the Panama Canal, Japan, Spain, and England. For their 50th wedding anniversary, they and their family went on an Alaskan cruise. In 1971, they spent time in Hong Kong as guests of Governor Sir David Trench and Lady Margaret Trench.

She leaves her son, Kenneth C. Robinson and his wife, Renae of Bentonville, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Bradley (Kara), Kristen Nichols, RN (Mathias) and Brian (Betsy, RN) and three great- grandchildren, Athan, Aubrey and Julia. The grandchildren have lovingly called her Gramma Lou.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, David E. Percival, Jr. and Henry S. Percival.

Calling hours will be held at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman on Wednesday evening, January 20, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held with family with a memorial service to follow later this year at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Louise Robinson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.