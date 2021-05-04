Mary Louise Husk, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Husk, 83, of Canfield, died Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield after a brief illness.

She was born November 12, 1937 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of Edwin and Mary (Ross) Boxler. She lived in the area most of her life.

She had worked as a medical assistant and phlebotomist for the Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and Dr. Harold Sandrock for many years.

She was a member of the historic St. John Lutheran Church, where she had been a member of the board.

Mary was an avid bowler, belonging to area leagues.

Mary is survived by her four children, Deborah (Rick) Gallner, Kimberly Husk and Joanne Muransky, all of Boardman and H. Mark (Natalie) Husk of Greer, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Shannon Anderson, Michael Gallner, Mark David Muransky, David Muransky, Joseph Stryker, Brittney Husk and Courtney Hipsley; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ed in Florida and Goddaughter, Sister Martha Reed, OSU.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Reed Henry and two granddaughters, Lindsey Husk and Jean Muransky

In the hope that she may help others, Mary donated her body to Northeast Ohio Medical University.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Mary’s family would like to extend their most sincere thanks for the very loving and compassionate care provided by Michelle Watkins and the staff of the Inn at Ironwood.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the church or to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

