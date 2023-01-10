NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Louise Day, 92, formerly of New Springfield died Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

She was born March 18, 1930, in New Springfield, a daughter of Paul and Clara (Paulin) Sitler and was a lifelong area resident.

Mary was a graduate of New Springfield High School and had worked for Sears Optical Department for several years.

She was a member of Christ Community Church and a former member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Poland. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles, cooking, gardening, and canning.

Her husband, Glenn Day, whom she married November 18, 1950, died December 17, 2010.

Mary is survived by two sons, Gary E. (Jolane) Day of New Waterford, and Kenneth (Heidi) Day of East Palestine; two daughters, Marilyn (Andy) Hredzak of Canfield and Janice (Scot) Gherardi of Austintown; three grandchildren, Jake Gherardi, Julie Day and Geri Whitfield; and two great-grandchildren, Alexis Smith and Emily Whitfield.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary was preceded in death by three sisters, Esther Simcox, Ruth Arbogast and Martha Jones.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at the funeral home with Pastor Rusty Wills officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to Christ Community Church, 4749 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.