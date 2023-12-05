CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Life ended peacefully for Mary Lou R. (Dunn) Jurina, formerly of Struthers, who died on Sunday, December 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Mary Lou was born and raised at the family home on Struthers-New Castle Road in Struthers, on July 13, 1930, a daughter to the late Leo and Mary (Yasechko) Dunn.

She was of the Catholic faith and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948.

Mary Lou married the love of her life, Edward C. Jurina, of New Castle, Pennsylvania, on September 8, 1949, at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers. Their union was blessed with two precious daughters, the late Carol Jurina Hopkins and Mary Lou Puskar with whom she made her home. Adding to their blessings were two precious grandchildren, Quinn Thomas and Madison Rose Puskar; a son-in-law, John Puskar and many close relatives.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Dunn.

Some of Mary Lou’s gifts were her talent for writing, public speaking, entertaining and cooking for family and friends, traveling, visiting casinos, listening to gospel and country music, watching mystery movies and walking.

Mary Lou loved life and wished to be remembered with laughter. She believed a life without laughter was the same as eyes without sight, ears without sound and a voice that is silent and the human spirit more dead than alive.

Per Mary Lou’s request, there will be private services at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 in memory of Mary Lou.

