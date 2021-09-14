Mary Lee Hallden, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Hallden, 76, passed away on Monday morning, September 13, 2021, at Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center with her family by her side.

Mary, known by her family and friends as “Candi,” was born February 8, 1945 in Paducah, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clarence and Bernice Davenport.

She graduated from Livermore High School in Kentucky and later enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. During her time in the military, Candi met her husband, Thomas. She moved to the Youngstown area in the late 1960s.

Candi worked as a beautician for over 30 years and worked at JCPenney at the Southern Park Mall before retiring.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was a member of Disciples Christian Church in Boardman, where she was a Sunday School teacher and along with her husband, participated with the Christian Youth Fellowship.

In her free time, Candi enjoyed playing tennis and bowling.

Candi is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas J. Hallden whom she married on May 27, 1968; two sons, Kevin A. Hallden of Phoenix, Arizona and Keith E. (Heather) Hallden of Liberty and two grandchildren, Connor Hallden and Colton Hallden.

Per COVID-19 and Candi’s request, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and the Windsor House staff for the love, care and support they gave Candi and her family during this time.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, 1899 W. Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 in memory of Candi.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

