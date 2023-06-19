NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Kathleen Kuty, 76, decided it was time to join her husband on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She did so at her home surrounded by her loving daughters, which is exactly how she hoped it would be.

She was born July 15, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late David Vincent and Mary Loretta (Merrifield) Purucker. Her father passed when she was a little girl, so when her mom remarried, she gained a wonderful step-father, Fred Purucker.

Mary lived a life full of love. She met and married the love of her life, Donald Joseph Kuty on October 10, 1964 and spent 47 blissful years together until his passing- 11 years to the day before her- on June 15, 2012. Together they had four daughters, which Mary stayed home to care for until they were a bit older.

She then went back to work, putting in 15 years with J Brokerage, and then an additional 20 years working in the office for Dr. Richard Wise. She also received her beautician’s license and spent many years cutting hair in her basement or at her clients’ homes.

She took pride in everything she did, whether it was meticulously taking care of her yard and gardens or in herself. She was a classy and put together woman who would never consider not having her hair and nails done.

Most of all, Mary lived for her family. She treasured her grandchildren and grand-pups, and even was able to share her love with the babies her daughter fostered. She had more than enough compassion and kindness to give to anyone who was lucky enough to know her.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her daughters, Jodie Gossard of Petersburg, Dawn (Edward) Wojciechowski of Poland, Renee Johnson of Struthers, and Beth (Brian) Dunkel of Poland; her grandchildren, Daniel (Angela) Gossard, Holly (Madison) Wojciechowski-Darby, Kayla Gossard, Ryan Johnson, Lauren Johnson, and Sidney Dunkel; a great-granddaughter, Charlotte and a little one on the way.

Besides her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; her son-in-law, Charles Gossard; a grandson, Kyle Edward Wojciechowski; and her brother, David Vincent.

Private services were held for Mary on Monday. She was laid to rest with her husband at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.