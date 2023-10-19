POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jo McLandrich Nyers, 76, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer on Monday, October 16, 2023, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

She was born March 15, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Visnic) McLandrich.

She grew up in Struthers, spending most of her childhood years on Runge Boulevard. She attended St. Nicholas School, graduating in 1961 and then went to Cardinal Mooney High School, graduating in 1965. Mary Jo later attended Youngstown State University where she achieved her Bachelor of Science in Education degree in June of 1970.

Mary Jo began her professional career in September 1966, under the Diocese of Youngstown Cadet Program as an elementary school teacher. Her early years of teaching started at St. Luke School in Boardman, where she taught for seven years until she took a break to raise her children. She later returned to teaching in 1987, where she taught kindergarten all the way through to eighth grade at St. Nicholas School in Struthers for 26 years. Throughout her educational career, she formed many lifelong bonds with fellow teachers which she held so dear.

Mary Jo’s greatest personal goal was becoming a mother to her three children. Nothing gave her greater joy than being a mother.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Michael Nyers of Boardman, Allison (William) Sorbes of Boardman and Megan (Lee) Wilson of Poland; her grandchildren, Steven and Alyssa Monday, Myka and Nathaniel Wilson; her great-granddaughter, Paisley; brother-in-law, Dennis Hageman; her three childhood best friends, Mary Lou Casey, Bettyann Cavanaugh and Betty Lou Hillman; friend, Linda Taylor and neighbors, John and Kathleen Scardino; along with numerous family, including nieces and nephews and friends with whom she had cherished memories.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Hageman.

Friends will be received from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

She will be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and doctors of Assumption Village Nursing Home, along with all of those who supported Mary Jo throughout her illness.

