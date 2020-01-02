Mary Jean Arp, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jean Arp, 88, formerly of W. Wood Street in Lowellville, died Tuesday afternoon, December 31, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Mary was born November 24, 1931 in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Pete and Rose (Maravola) Messina.

Raised in Hillsville, she was a 1949 graduate of Bessemer High School.

Mary worked at Strouss’ Department Store in New Castle and later as a decorator for Shenango China Company for 22 years.

Mary was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Her husband, Robert A. Arp, whom she married July 8, 1967, preceded her in death on March 17, 2014.

She is survived by her sister, Betsy “Patty” Bovo of Struthers; sisters-in-law, Phyllis (Chuck) Jacobson of Lowellville, Jane Arp of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Joan Arp of Girard and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Olivo and Judy Landsdowne and two brothers, James and Michael Messina.

There will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, at 6:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers.

Interment will be at Lowellville Cemetery.

