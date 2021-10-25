Mary Jane Vazmina, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A prayer service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home followed by interment at Poland Riverside Cemetery for Mary Jane Vazmina of Poland who passed away Saturday, October 23 at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Mrs. Vazmina was born August 18, 1925 in Coitsville, a daughter of Nicholas and Ann (Macala) Bohach and was a lifelong area resident.

She was born and raised on a farm and had worked at Gorant Candies for a short while. She then worked at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Youngstown for 26 years, retiring in 1985.

She was a member of Christ our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers and was a 1943 graduate of Scienceville High School.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, visiting the local casinos and horse racing. She was a terrific cook and baker.

She leaves a daughter, Miss Marsha Vazmina of Poland and a son, Ronald W. Vazmina, with whom he made her home.

Her husband, William, whom she married May 27, 1950, passed away in 1997.

Besides her parents, Mary Jane was preceded in death by three brothers, infant, Mike, Dan and John Bohach, as well as a sister, Sally Loney Kuehn.

There are no calling hours.

