Mary Jane (Prager) Sallmen, Struthers, Ohio

STUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Sallmen, 84, formerly of Campbell, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born June 29, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Chester Prager and Marjorie Gatts.

She graduated from Wheeling High School in West Virginia in 1955.

Mary loved caring for people and worked as a nurse’s aide for Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle for several years.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by three children, Margaret A. Vignoli of Struthers, Kathleen “Katie” Bibb of Virginia Beach, Virginia and George E. Bibb of Cleveland; seven grandchildren, Philip (Danya) Vignoli, Rhianna Kalajainen, La-Quinta McHenry, Gionte McHenry, Tina Griffin, Brandi (Angel ) Dejesus and George Bibb, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a brother, John (Ruth ) Prager of New Cumberland, West Virginia; a sister, Jean Prager of Bridgeport, West Virginia and her four-legged friend, Spunky.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Bibb and Paul David Sallmen; a daughter-in-law, Andrea Bibb and two brothers, Robert Prager and Charles Prager.

Due to COVID-19 and Mary’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Arrangements are be handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Condolences may be sent to Mary’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

