AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Parisi, 92, formerly of Struthers, passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Woodlands at Austinwoods surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on January 16, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank Zanni and Anna Zarone.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1950 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Mary was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society, volunteered as a cook at St. Nicholas Church Bingo for several years and was a member of the Italian Mother’s Club in Struthers.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed going to Struthers High School to walk on the track. Mary was devoted to her faith, being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by three children, Henry E. (Barbara) Parisi of Poland, Ohio, Mary A. (Donald) Eaton of Struthers and Ronald J. Parisi of Huntington Beach, California; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Forte, Jessica Sanders, Joseph (Diedra) Forte, Ronald (Jenna) Forte, Lisa Parisi, Andrea Parisi, Emily Parisi and Jacob Parisi and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Edward M. Parisi, whom she married on September 6, 1952 and died February 22, 2012 and two brothers, Louis Zanni and Salvadore Zanni.

Family and friends may call on Friday, September 22, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a prayer service on Saturday, September 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.