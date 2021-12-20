POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane passed away peacefully on Sunday December 19, 2021.

She was born June 20,1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Theresa Marzano Santoro and was a lifelong resident.

She graduated from North High School with the class of 1953 and was head majorette of the North Bulldogs marching band. She continued her education at Victor George Beauty Academy, where she received her cosmetology license.

Mary Jane owned and operated Noday’s Beauty Salon for 40 years retiring in 1993. Prior to her work as a beautician, she held positions at GC Murphy Company in downtown Youngstown and Loblaw’s, where she met the love of her life, Gene Noday, whom she married on October 5, 1957 at St Lucy Church in Campbell.

Mary Jane was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and the St. Luke’s Bocce League. She was an amazing cook and had a special touch in her recipes that could not be replicated. She was the rock of her family and the glue that held everyone together. She loved her family to her core, but there was no greater love story than the one she shared with her sweetheart of 64 years.

She leaves to cherish in her memory, her husband, Gene Noday; her daughters, Debbie Ruse of Youngstown, Tina (Tony) Costanzo of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Gina (Mike) Hartnett of Florida, Ashley (Chris) Russo of Columbus, April (Patrick) McKee of Columbus; great-grandchildren Savannah Hartnett and Luca Russo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was greeted at the gates of heaven by her beloved mother, Theresa Marzano Santoro; her father, Michael Santoro; sister, Connie Roberts; brother Anthony Santoro and her precious dog, Cleo.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Luke’s Church. Friends may also visit from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at the church prior to the Mass.



Anyone who visits will be asked to wear a mask due to the current resurge with Covid-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any monetary donations be made to the Hospice House or St. Luke’s Church.

