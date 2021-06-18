Mary Jane Marzo, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Mary Jane Marzo, 90, of Struthers, died Wednesday evening, June 16, 2021, at Greenbriar Healthcare Center in Boardman.

Mrs. Marzo was born December 23, 1930, in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Wilbert Clyde and Marie (Koontz) Leer and had lived in the Mahoning Valley area most of her adult life.

Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Somerset High School and had worked as a reading tutor for Struthers City Schools for many years.

She enjoyed cooking. baking and gardening. She also worked a small business with a neighbor sewing curtains and slip covers.

Her husband, William B. Marzo, died June 12, 2000.

She leaves her daughter, Amy Marzo of Struthers; her son, Steven Marzo of Cortland, Ohio; seven sisters, Doris Shrock of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Patty Weimer of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Maxine Stahl of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Lois Frantz of Dover, Delware, Katie Pitzer of Portsmouth, RI, Judy Lando of Raleigh, North Carolina and Peggy of Cumberland, Maryland; three brothers, Edward of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Tom of Garret, Pennsylvania and Sam Leer of Cumberland, Maryland; a great many nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Stewart of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and three brothers, Richard, Wilbert and Ben Leer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers. Friends may call from 2:00-4:00 a.m. Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of donations to either Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515, or to the Struthers City Schools Foundation.

Mary Jane’s family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff at Greenbriar for the excellent care provided to their mother.

