Mary Jane Becherer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Jane Becherer, 92, passed away at her residence Saturday morning, October 30, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Becherer was born December 14, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late George Lester and Pearl (McCartney) Averill.

Raised in the Akron area, Mary Jane graduated from Bath High School and attended Kent State University where she served as president of Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. In 1950, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and taught high school Home Economics in the Cleveland School District.

On August 19, 1950, Mary Jane married William Burke Becherer and they later made their home in Poland.

Very active in the community, Mary Jane served with the Friends of American Art at the Butler Art Museum, as President of Ohio Friends of the Library and with the Friends of the Poland Library. She also served on the Board of Directors of Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens. She was a member of the EM Chapter of the Philanthropic Education Organization and a member of the Village Club, Trailwood Garden Club and was a volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels for many years. Along with her husband Bill, she served on the Parents Council at Miami University.

Mrs. Becherer was a member of Holy Family Church.

Her husband, Bill passed away on February 15, 2018.

Mary Jane is survived by three daughters, Christine (Michael) Yost of Columbus, Ohio, Susan (Scott) Friend of Lexington, Kentucky and Kathryn (John) Mason of Columbus, Ohio; three sons, William (Debbie) Becherer, Jr. of Poland, Ohio, Bruce (Diane) Becherer of Poland, Ohio and Eric Becherer of Columbus, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Averill (John) Harrison, Ryan Host, Marc (Meghan) Friend, Sarah (Dennis Gilligan) Friend, Matt (Brittni) Friend, Samuel (Alexa) Becherer, Kate (Kent) Paulini, Elizabeth Pearl Becherer, William Mason, Jack Mason, Jane Mason and Sarah Mason and seven great-grandchildren, Vera Pearl and Burke Harrison, Molly and Ellie Friend, Evelyn and Williams Gilligan and Annie Friend. In addition, Mary Jane leaves a sister-in-law, Rita Green; several nieces and nephews, Penny Dittmar, Steve Averill, Bill Green, Bob Green, Patrice Franchuk, Gary Platis, Gregory Platis, Christopher Platis and Jeannie Roos and many, many special friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Jane was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Mary Lou) Averill.

Mary Jane’s greatest impact in life was the home that she and Bill created and the family they started and nurtured. In her case, “homemaker” refers to the special art of making a beautiful, welcoming and loving place for her family and friends.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 4, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland and on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

On Friday, November 5, there will be a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will follow in the Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of contributions to Holy Family School Tuition Scholarships, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Boardman Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 3253, Boardman, OH 44512 in memory of Mary Jane.

