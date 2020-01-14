Mary Helen Wilson, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Wilson, 80, died Monday evening, January 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Mary was born April 26, 1939 in Hubbard, a daughter of Frank and Seraphine (Choppa) Papa.

Raised in Hubbard, she was a 1957 graduate of Hubbard High School.

After raising her five children, she reentered the work force and worked as the general manager for Famous Recipe Chicken. She later took a position as dispatcher/police clerk for the Mill Creek Metro Park Police Department, retiring in 2006 after over 20 years of service.

Active in the community, Mary was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman, where she did morning adoration for many years and enjoyed volunteering with hospice.

Mrs. Wilson was a member of the Mill Creek Park Par Three Ladies League and recently got her first hole in one on September 2, 2019. She also enjoyed bowling on Monday nights at Boardman Lanes with her church league. Some of her favorite pastimes including reading, exercising, walking in Boardman Park and especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. An avid sports fan, Mary loved rooting for the Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers, Ohio State and YSU and enjoyed tailgating over the years.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by four children, James Fantone of New York City, Daniel Wilson of Boardman, Chip (Maria) Fantone of Poland and Pamela (Jesse) Temple of Stoutsville; seven grandchildren, Karl Gruhlkey, Angela (Kenneth) Clunk, Andrew Wilson, Thomas Wilson, D.J. Fantone, Robert (Rachel) Palguta and Justin Palguta; nine great-grandchildren, Genaviene, Rosalyn, Lincoln, Coraline, Evelyn, Noah, Peyton, Ryann and Brooklyn; four brothers, John (Dee) Papa of Punta Gorda, Florida, Tom (Fran) Papa of Hubbard, Robert (Michelle) Papa of Austintown and Dan (Becky) Papa of Sun City, Arizona; four sisters, Rita Gontaruk of Port Charlotte, Florida, Stella (Bill, Sr.) Ryser of Brookfield, Frances (Tom) Pence of Haven, Florida and Agnes (Dave) Moore of Mineral Ridge and her sister-in-law, Xandra Papa of Boardman.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Richard Wilson; grandson, James Gruhlkey; sister and brother-in-law, Rosanne and Dan Morgan; brother, Anthony Papa and her longtime companion, Bob Yeckel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Charles Borromeo Church with Fr. Philip Rogers officiating.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland and Friday, January 17 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Although flowers are beautiful, the family suggests that memorial tributes take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by going to www.stjude.org.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.



