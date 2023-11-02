POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Helen Hadley, 93, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at Shepherd of the Valley.

She was born October 4, 1930 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George and Freda (Reble) Reifinger.

She graduated from Rayen High School and then went on to graduate in nursing from the Youngstown Hospital Association. Over the course of her years as a RN, she worked as a surgical nurse, in pediatrics, occupational health, orthopedics, dialysis and retired as a case manager at United Healthcare.

She moved to Minnesota in 1992, returning to the Youngstown area in 2012.

Mary Helen was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered her time to their annual book sale, participated in their youth ministry, Bible study and the Women’s Circle.

In her spare time, she loved to read and enjoyed flower gardening. She was a great cook and always would make her children’s favorite meal when they would come in for a visit. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Elaine (Tim) Matyi of Edina, Minnesota, Brian (Deb) Hadley of Raleigh, North Carolina, Claire (Dave) Snyder of Cincinnati and Scott (Dar) Hadley of Boardman; her grandchildren, Dave (Gaby Brussa) Matyi, Lauren (Ben) Kornegay, Pete (Jordan) Matyi, Mark (Taylor) Hadley, Rebecca Snyder, Nathan (Alexa) Hadley, Elizabeth (Samuel) Mock and Caitlyn Hadley; her great-grandson, Ralph and siblings, Tom (Maxine) Reifinger of Canfield, Chuck (Kathy) Reifinger of Boardman and Georgetta Will of Poland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Hadley, whom she married May 16, 1953 and who passed away March 20, 1976.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, followed by a memorial celebration of her life beginning at Noon.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Hope for Renewal, 2906 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, or charity of donor’s choice in Mary Helen’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

