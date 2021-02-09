Mary “Grett” G. Agey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Mary Gertrude “Grett” Agey, 94, died Saturday evening, February 6, 2021 in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family.

Mary, affectionately known by many as “Grett” was born February 18, 1926 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Theodore and Margaret Guthrie Rothermund.

Raised in Struthers, she was a 1943 graduate of Struthers High School. Mary continued her education at Youngstown College, first receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later her Master’s Degree of Science and Education in 1973.

She began her teaching career in Poland before taking a position with the Boardman Schools. For 28 years, Mrs. Agey dedicated her love of learning and taught at the Boardman Middle School, retiring in 1988. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Mill Creek Learning Center with Sister Jerome.

Mrs. Agey was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman and the Stambaugh Pillars Giving Society.

With a passion for theater and the arts, Mary enjoyed participating in the plays at the Youngstown Playhouse in the late 60s and 70s, was a former member of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus and had the honor of singing with a chorus at the Carnegie Hall in New York City. Through the years, she enjoyed sharing her love of the arts with her grandchildren, taking them on overnight weekend trips.

Her husband, Wayne L. Agey, whom she married September 14, 1946, preceded her in death in June of 1962.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann Ruby of Youngstown and Sue Ellen (David) Thomas of Poland; five grandchildren, Brian (Mikki) Stackpole of Boardman, Jodi (John) Klepec of Canfield, Ami (Ike) Omran of Canfield, Dwayne (Kate) Thomas of New Middletown and Greg (Brooke) Thomas of New Springfield; eight great-grandchildren, Brianna, Joe, Sarah, Evan, Adam, Amira, Taylar and Trevor; many special nieces and nephews and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Jane Foley and Helen Warburton.

A private funeral service was held for the family at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating.

Interment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In honor of Mary’s love of animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in her name to Angels for Animals, 4750 State Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406 or to the Down Syndrome Association of the Valley, 945 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 12, Boardman, OH 44512.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and thank the staff of Buckeye Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Mary this last year.

