BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Grace Mamone, 96, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Hospice House.

Mary Grace was born July 2, 1926 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Florence (DeMichael) Desimone.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1944. Early in her career, Mary Grace worked as a lamp inspector for General Electric for 8 years, then as a CNA at the former Little Forest Nursing Home for 29 years, and retired from TJ Maxx.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis Mamone of Boardman and Richard Mamone of Boardman; two sisters; and two grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.

There will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

