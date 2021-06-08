Mary Frances Lissman, Goshen Township, Ohio

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Frances Lissman, 93, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mary Frances was born June 26, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of William and Helen (Rhodes) Rawden.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a 1947 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, she worked as a reporter for the Youngstown Credit Bureau.

On April 7, 1951, she married Jack H. Lissman and they were blessed with 70 years of marriage. Upon her marriage, Mary Frances became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. In 1956, they relocated to Goshen Township, where they made their home and raised three sons.

She was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

In her free time, Mary Frances enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Mary Frances is survived by her husband, Jack; sons, Donald (Angie) Lissman of Austintown and Daniel (Kathy) Lissman of Columbus; granddaughter, Katie (Matthew) Cooley of Georgia and great-grandchildren, Leah, Alexis and Hunter Cooley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Lissman.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

